Tuesday night shooting

One individual has been confirmed dead after a report of shots fired around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of TH Rogers along U.S. Highway 183/Fourth Street. Police Chief Luis De La Torre said this is believed to be in relation to the day’s previous homicide at the Primavera Apartments on Hayes Avenue.

Chief De La Torre said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had located the suspect of the previous homicide, and his officers helped assist at the scene. The investigation is in the hands of OHP, and the previous homicide is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Chief De La Torre said he believed there was only one fatality Tuesday evening, and three individuals were transported to the Clinton City Jail. He said no officers were reported to be injured.