NEWS ALERT - Carrus Health to operate Clinton hospital

During Tuesday’s special Clinton Hospital Authority meeting, the Clinton City Council voted to approve the “business terms” of an agreement with Carrus Health, an independent company headquartered in Sherman, Texas, to operate Clinton’s city owned hospital for the next year. The agreement is subject to the final technical edits of the city’s health care attorney at the Crowe & Dunlevy law firm in Oklahoma City.

The change from Mercy Health came after it notified the city it had not received sufficient information from AllianceHealth to make a decision on leasing and/or operating the Clinton hospital.

As part of its role in assisting the City in the transition from Alliance, Mercy recommended the city to hire someone to operate the hospital for at least one year in order for it, or any other interested party, to have access to the information needed in the decision-making process.

Carrus is expected to be onsite here on Nov. 1 in preparation to take over operations when Alliance’s lease ends at midnight on Dec. 31.

