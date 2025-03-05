Names released for shooting deaths

The names of the two people who died in separate, yet related incidents Tuesday have been released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI states Jesse Mendoza, 32, was allegedly killed via gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. Local officers responded before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Primavera Apartments located on Hayes Avenue. Mendoza was taken to Clinton Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

OSBI special agents identified the suspected shooter as Joseph Tyler Layton, 28. A felony arrest warrant was issued, and around 6 p.m. Tuesday Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop at the TH Rogers parking lot on U.S. Highway 183/Fourth Street.

OSBI states “the encounter culminated in an officer-involved shooting.” Layton is alleged to have been in possession of a handgun at the scene. Troopers, along with medical personnel, attempted to provide life-saving measures but Layton died despite their efforts. There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Clinton Police Chief Luis De La Torre previously stated three other individuals were transported from the scene. It is not known if either of them currently face charges.

OSBI is continuing to investigate the homicide of Mendoza and stated the Department of Public Safety will investigate the officer-involved shooting.