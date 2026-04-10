Investigation at Tornado Bowl

Friday, April 10, 2026
Clinton Police Department officials said they had an active investigation taking place around noon Friday at the Tornado Bowl. Clinton Public Schools stated students at the high school and middle school were placed in lockdown.
“All students and staff are safe, and there is no immediate danger. This measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution while the situation is being addressed. We will share updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and support,” CPS released.