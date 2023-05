The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Police Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lane of Interstate 40, just east of exit 66. A pick-up collided with the back end of a semi-trailer, sheering off one of its doors and rolling into a ditch. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Switzer said the driver of the truck was transported by Sinor EMS and suffered some cuts and scrapes.