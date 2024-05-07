I-40 overpass construction

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a statement in regard to overpass construction where Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 183 meet.

“All lanes of east and westbound I-40 will be closed at US-183 (mile marker 66) from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday and nightly through Friday morning for bridge demolition,” the release states. “All lanes of I-40 will be closed, and traffic will be diverted onto the US-183 off-ramp and then back onto I-40. Drivers should use extra caution in the area and expect delays.”