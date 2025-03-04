Homicide being investigated

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents are investigating a homicide that took place late Monday night at the Primavera Apartments located at 2806 Hayes Ave.

According to OSBI Public Information Manager Hunter McKee, OSBI was contacted Monday night by the Clinton Police Department who requested assistance with the investigation due to the possibility of a homicide. This is standard protocol statewide to call in OSBI for assistance in incidents of this nature.

While little information has been released due to the investigation being in the early stages, McKee stated a single currently unnamed male victim was transported to a local hospital but died as a result of wounds he had received. There are currently thought to be no other victims and no arrests have been made. Law enforcement agencies are gathering information that could relate to the case at this time.

The Clinton Daily News will report as new information comes to light.