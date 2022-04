Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:

The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49

Lucille’s Roadhouse – Buffalo Chicken Bites. Tender Regular or Jalapeño Chicken Breast Bites grilled or fried, glazed with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Lucille’s Homemade Ranch Dressing for Dipping Sauce.