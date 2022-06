State Sen. Dist. 26

With 100% of the votes in Darcy Jech and Brady Butler will be headed toward a runoff.

Darcy Jech 4,054

Brady Butler 3,556

JJ Stitt 1,871

State Rep. Dist. 57 - Anthony Moore is the winner with 2,992 votes.

Custer County Commissioner - Wade Anders is the winner with 469 votes.

