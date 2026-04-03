Election Filing Update 4-3-26

There will be a contested race for Custer County Dist. 1 Commissioner. Incumbent Wade Anders will face off against challenger Jeremiah Trent, who filed at the last minute Friday at the Custer County Election Board. Other county incumbents, including Dist. 3 Commissioner Lyle Miller, Assessor Brad Rennels, and Treasurer Janet Roulet, will assume another term.

According to the State Election Board’s site, House Speaker Pro Tempore Anthony Moore will also assume another two-year term due to no opponent. The State Senate Dist. 26 race features Jessica Winegeart, Rick Koch, and Brady Butler preparing for the June 16 Primary Election.