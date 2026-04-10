CPS Update on Tornado Bowl Incident

Supt. Nathan Meget released a statement from Clinton Public Schools regarding the incident that took place around noon Friday at the Tornado Bowl:

“I am writing to inform you of a serious incident that occurred on our high school campus today. Around noon, there was a medical emergency on the football field involving an adult who is not employed by the district. Despite response efforts, the individual passed away.

“We want you to know that no students or staff were involved or harmed, and there was no threat to the safety of our school community. When it occurred, the high school and middle school were immediately placed on lockdown. Law enforcement responded quickly and addressed the situation. We will dismiss school normally this afternoon; however, tonight’s soccer games have been rescheduled for Monday.

“While this incident did not involve our students, we recognize that an incident like this can cause worry, fear, and concern. Our priority is always the safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff. Counselors will be available for any student or staff member who may need someone to talk to or additional support in the coming days.

“We also encourage families to check in with your children this evening. Some students may have questions or strong emotions after hearing about this, and open, reassuring conversations at home can be helpful.

“Out of respect for the individual and their family, we will not be sharing additional details, but we do ask that you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for the trust you place in our schools each day. We remain committed to maintaining a safe, supportive environment for all Clinton students and staff.”