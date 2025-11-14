Clinton Regional Hospital's REH status

A major hurdle was cleared Friday as Clinton Regional Hospital seeks to convert to a Rural Emergency Hospital. CRH was informed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health that it has been granted REH licensing effective from Nov. 13, 2025, to July 31, 2026, at which point the license can be renewed. The hospital had already been approved by the federal government for the distinction in order to receive monthly assistance. More details about this development will be made available at a later date.