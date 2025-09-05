Ken Baker, chairman of the Clinton Hospital Authority and has been involved with Clinton Regional Hospital for more than 40 years, was announced as the 2025 Clinton Citizen of the Year Friday night at the annual Clinton Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. Other honorees included Volunteer of the Year Heather Estrada; Ambassador of the Year Lucas Martinez; AMBUCS Woman of the Year Vicki Littke; Rotary Business People of the Year Clint and Shelley Lively; Clinton Public School Foundation Goldie Pettle Award Mary Beth Mahanay; and Community Impact Award Kevin and Donna Rother.