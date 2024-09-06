The 2024 Clinton Citizen of the Year is Troy Lee. Lee was honored for his many volunteer hours in various capacities throughout the community. Other award winners from the annual Chamber Banquet included Billy Goodwin, Volunteer of the Year; Sandra Roulet, AMBUCS Woman of the Year; Tammy Shepherd and Mindy Moore, Rotary Business People of the Year; Terry Garner, Clinton Public School Foundation Award; and Andrew Stone, Jason Smith and Meridith Smith, Community Impact Award.