Alleged gun pulled in fight near school

An alleged altercation between two individuals took place around 4:43 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Clinton Middle School. Reports were one of the individuals pulled a gun on the other. Neither person was associated with the school district. A school staff member initiated a lockdown of the school with a small number of students present inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to search for the suspect with the search leading to the Mission House. The school has since been placed off of lockdown and all of the students released to their parents.

It is not known if any suspect is in custody at this time.