2026 Clinton Citizen of the Year

Mart Tisdal, Clinton attorney and steward of the M.T. and Helen Gholton Trust, is Clinton’s 2026 Citizen of the Year. His award capped off the Clinton Chamber of Commerce’s Route 66 Centennial Banquet. Other awards recipients were Volunteer of the Year, Wilma Jackson and Pepper Hernandez and Adeline Enochs; Ambassador of the Year, Cheri Lou Gastineau; AMBUCS Woman of the Year, Kaci Klein; Rotary Businessperson of the Year, Dara Moser; and Clinton Public School Foundation Goldie Pettle Award, Linda Parker.