NEWS ALERT- CDN phone lines are temporarily down

Due to an issue on the phone company side of our phone systems, the Clinton Daily News phone lines are currently down. Our office is open 8-5, our main email address is cdnews@swbell.net or you can message us on our Clinton Daily News Facebook page. Thank you for your patience and always thank you for your continued support of the Clinton Daily News as your main local news source.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.