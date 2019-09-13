Pepsi Halftime Update Clinton at Heritage Hall

Halftime

Clinton 7

Heritage Hall 20

A little razzle dazzle for Clinton. Powell throws a backwards pass to Atrel Bryson. He fires a ball downfield to his brother, A.T., for a 31-yard TD to tie the game. 7-7. Jackson Jobe keeps for a 4-yard TD run off the zone read to answer Clinton's score in just over a minute of game time. Hall goes for 2 after two CHS penalties, but it's stuffed. Hall leads 13-7. Jobe completes a one-yard TD pass to Colby Lewis to extend Hall's lead. Hall leads it 20-7.