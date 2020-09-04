Pepsi End of 3rd Quarter Update Clinton vs. Woodward 2020

End 3rd

Clinton 26

Woodward 7

Wyatt Pope scores on a one-yard keeper. Game is tied 7-7. Tyson Miller spins through one man and powers through one more to put Clinton back in front on a 12-yard run. XP no good. CHS leads it 13-7. Atrel Bryson scampers for his 2nd TD run on the night, this one from 21 yards out. two-point conversion is no good. CHS leads it 19-7. What a double move by Antonio Ceniceros. He shakes his man and snares a 22-yard scoring toss from Caden Powell. CHS leads 26-7.