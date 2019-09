End of 3rd

Clinton 49

Woodward 7

Isaac Tubbs picks up a short kickoff to open the half, and he goes 85 yards for his 4th TD of the night. Clinton leads 42-0. Caden Powell finds A.T. Bryson on the slant for a 5-yard TD pass. Clinton leads 49-0. Parker Pruett scores on a one-yard QB sneak to get Woodward on the board.