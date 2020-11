Here are unofficial, local election results for Mayor of Clinton and District 57 State Representative

Mayor (Unofficial) David Berrong has won the race with 62% of the votes.

David Berrong- 1577

Paul Brown - 588

Mustafa Sami - 369

District 57 State Rep. (70% Reporting)

Juan Garcia - 3,434

Anthony Moore - 7,216

