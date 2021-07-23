NEWS ALERT - Murder Investigation Underway (7/23/2021)

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the murder investigation of a 17-year-old male that occurred Thursday evening on a county road north of the Clinton golf course.

According to the OSBI, The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 8:20 p.m. that a pickup truck had run into a large metal fence at a residence on N. 2260 Rd. “Deputies responded and found the teenage male in the driver’s seat dead from injuries inconsistent with a vehicle accident.”

Investigators are requesting anyone to call if they saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area. Anonymity can be offered to those with information. OSBI can be reached at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

See tomorrow’s Clinton Daily News for more details.