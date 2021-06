As confirmed through Clinton Police Chief Paul Rinkel, a 16-year-old juvenile of Ariz., was visiting family in Clinton and went missing at 2 a.m. Monday morning near the family's home in the area of Hayes Ave. and S. 16th st. The juvenile is believed to be Auretha Cly. Rinkel said the PD is quote, "Working the missing person's case at this time."

If anyone has information regarding the juvenile, contact Officer Lacey Hulett at the Clinton Police Department at 580-323-2323.