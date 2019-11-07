NEWS ALERT - Benevento bound over

Brandon Benevento, the former Custer City area resident who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife April 20 in front of the Arapaho quick shop, was bound over for trial Thursday following a very brief preliminary hearing that lasted only an hour and a half.

“I find the State has proven probable cause that Defendant committed the crime of murder in the first degree,” Associate District Judge Donna Dirickson said after District Attorney Angela Marsee rested the State’s case in the preliminary hearing.

Judge Dirickson ordered Benevento to continue to be held for trial with no bond set. She scheduled his arraignment for 9 a.m. Nov. 27, which will be four days after his 40th birthday.