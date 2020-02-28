Motorcycle accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released its report naming the three individuals involved in Friday’s deadly motorcycle crash at the westbound off ramp on Interstate 40 located near Love’s. Dead is Vonnie Long, 65, also injured were Barton Long, 67, and Donna Wilson, 65, all of Oklahoma City. All three were riding different bikes. Mr. Long was taken to AllianceHealth Clinton with head and trunk internal injuries and Wilson was taken to Alliance and later transported to OU Medical in Oklahoma City with head and trunk internal injuries. She was listed in stable condition.