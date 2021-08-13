Tim Davis, owner of Clinton Ice, was presented the honor of Clinton Citizen of the Year Friday night at the annual awards banquet hosted by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. Other awards presented during the evening included Volunteers of the Year, Nathan and Shea Meget; AMBUCS Woman of the Year, Donna Rother; Rotary Business People of the Year, Keith and Michelle Ventris; Clinton Public School Foundation Award, Xavier Abraham; and Community Impact Award, the “High Five” – Sue Cornell, Nancy Dowdell, Lucy Sewell, Marian Tisdal and Susie Simon.