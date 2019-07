The official filing period for two Clinton City Council seats ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Custer County Election Board. Patch McComas will take over Ward 3 responsibilities to represent the southwest part of town, as he did not draw an opponent. Ward 1, the northeast section of town, will feature incumbent Jason Hulin facing Chris Jones and Joe Cloninger in a runoff scheduled for Sept. 10. The top two will advance to the Nov. 12 election.