Candidacy to be contested

Two candidates for Custer County offices are having their candidacy contested at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Custer County Election Board. Custer County Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell is contesting the candidacy of opponent Dan Day, claiming he has not met the qualifications of statutes declaring a candidate must have served four years or more as a full-time peace officer. Bruce Walker, a candidate for Custer County Commissioner, District 2, is contesting the eligibility of Allan Randall based on the claim the candidate has not maintained a current principal residence in District 2 for at least six months prior to the filing date.