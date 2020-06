The Oklahoma State Department of Health has not updated its COVID-19 numbers as of noon Friday, but the organization has gone back to listing the city and zip code data in regard to the coronavirus. Custer County has 31 reported cases with Weatherford leading the way with 25 people infected with COVID-19 with 13 active and 12 recovered. Clinton has one active case with two people recovered. Thomas has two active cases and Arapaho has one as well.