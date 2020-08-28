Reserved football tickets on sale Monday

Clinton football reserved seat tickets for the upcoming, 2020 season go on sale Monday, Aug. 31. The cost is $35 a ticket and will be sold at the high school in Athletic Director Eugene Jefferson's office. Previous year's ticket holders have until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 to purchase their tickets. If those tickets are not purchased, they'll be sold first come, first serve.

The changes in relation to the coronavirus are as follows: