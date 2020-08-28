Reserved football tickets on sale Monday

Friday, August 28, 2020
Clinton football reserved seat tickets for the upcoming, 2020 season go on sale Monday, Aug. 31. The cost is $35 a ticket and will be sold at the high school in Athletic Director Eugene Jefferson's office. Previous year's ticket holders have until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 to purchase their tickets. If those tickets are not purchased, they'll be sold first come, first serve.
The changes in relation to the coronavirus are as follows:
- Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.
- There is a mask section for people choosing to wear masks. It will be in the far north section of the stands.
- Social distancing is required in certain areas.
- No gatherings on sidewalks or in front of the press box
- Only packaged food items will be sold at the concession stand.