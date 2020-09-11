Class A fast-pitch, baseball districts announced

Both Arapaho-Butler fall athletic teams received their district placements from OSSAA Friday.

The No. 19 A-B baseball team (9-8 overall) will travel to No. 14 Fletcher (12-7) for its three-team district that also includes Calumet (7-7).

All districts are to be completed by Sept. 26. The Indians still have scheduled games through Sept. 13.

The A-B fast-pitch softball team (13-8) hosts one of the 32 districts for Class A. The Lady Indians' district includes another 13-8 squad in Navajo and Burns Flat-Dill City (4-10).

All Districts must be completed by Sept. 26 for fast-pitch as well. A-B softball is scheduled to wrap up its regular season Sept. 22.