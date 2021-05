2021 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) May 1

Boys Soccer (14 games)

Goal Scorers

Devin Keel 16

Jose Perez 16

Jorge Marquez 10

Daniel Thompson 8

Martin Zapien 7

Samuel Velez 7

Ezequiel Nolasquez 3

Opponent own goal 3

Alex Martinez 2

Emerson Dominguez 1

Seve Martinez 1

Anthony Soto 1

Keepers Carlos Borjas and Jordan Brown (14 games started) 0.92857 goals allowed per game; 6 clean sheets

Girls Soccer (14 games)

Goal Scorers

Maria Nolasquez 19

Cassidy Herrera 11

Allison Carrizales 6

Paola Ochoa 4

Britney Martinez 4

Courtney Heerwald 3

Mia Miskel 3

Julie Esparza 2

Carys Garcia 1

Dominique Rios 1

PK goals scored

Courtney Heerwald 2

Mia Miskel 1

Reigen Miller 1

Cassidy Herrera 1

Julie Esparza 1

Maria Nolasquez 1

Americus Rodriguez 1

Keeper Audrey Shackelford (14 games started) 1.0 goals allowed per game, 8 clean sheets

Baseball (30 games)

Offensive Leaders

Caden Powell .460 AVG., .564 OBP, 40 hits, eight home runs, nine triples, eight doubles, 43 RBIs, 41 runs scored

Grady Gaunt .451 AVG., .609 OBP, 37 hits, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBIs, 40 runs scored

Mason Walpole .415 AVG., .528 OBP, 34 hits, four triples, three doubles, 28 RBIs, 30 runs scored

(20 games played) Grant Kauk .396 AVG., .529 OBP, 21 hits, five doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs, 14 runs scored

Aaron Seabolt .326 AVG., .487 OBP, 28 hits, six doubles, two triples, one home run, 27 RBIs, 42 runs scored

Pitching Leaders

Zade Cisneros 48.1 innings pitched 3.476 earned run average, 4-2 record, 54 strikeouts, 24 earned runs

Mason Walpole 41.2 innings pitched, 4.368 earned run average, 6-2 record, 57 strikeouts, 26 earned runs

Fielding Leader

Zade Cisneros 51-of-52 converted opportunities with 31 putouts and 20 assists

Golf

Reds average score leaders (seven tournaments)

Tyson Miller 82.857

Vincent Jenkins 92.14

(six tourneys) Hardy Sperle 96

Jaron Williams 97.428

Evan Fields 102.571

Lady Reds average score leaders (seven tournaments)

Loren Coleman 95.71

Kambree Davis 108.857

(six tourneys) Kat Meacham 112.33

Marlee Sperle 122.857

Tennis

(Win-loss leaders from seven tournaments)

Nate Jones 12-10

(six tourneys) Hunter Staggs 9-10

(six tournesy) Matthew Nguyen 9-10

(six tourneys) Dakota Elizondo 9-10

Emma Dowdell 9-13