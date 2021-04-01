2021 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) April 1

Boys Soccer (eight games)
Goal Scorers
Jorge Marquez 9
Devin Keel 9
Martin Zapien 6
Jose Perez 4
Ezequiel Nolasquez 3
Samuel Velez 3
Opponent own goal 3
Alex Martinez 2
Emerson Dominguez 1
Seve Martinez 1
Keeper Carlos Borjas (8 games started) 1.125 goals allowed per game; 2 clean sheets
Girls Soccer (eight games)
Goal Scorers
Maria Nolasquez 14
Cassidy Herrera 7
Allison Carrizales 6
Courtney Heerwald 3
Britney Martinez 2
Julie Esparza 1
Mia Miskel 1
Paoloa Ochoa 1
Keeper Audrey Shackelford (8 games started) 0.75 goals allowed per game, 6 clean sheets
Baseball (four games)
Offensive Leaders
Aaron Seabolt .458 AVG., .629 OBP, 11 hits, three doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, 19 runs scored
Caden Powell .423 AVG., .529 OBP, 11 hits, three home runs, three doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs, 13 runs scored
Mason Walpole .360 AVG., .515 OBP, nine hits, one double, one triple, nine RBIs, nine runs scored
Trey Newcomb .348 AVG., .423 OBP, eight hits, three RBIs, seven runs scored
Zade Cisneros .308 AVG., .406 OBP, eight hits, three triples, two doubles, six RBIs, 10 runs scored
Pitching Leader
Caden Powell 15.2 innings pitched, 2-1 record, one save, 34 strikeouts, eight earned runs, 3.574 earned run average
Fielding Leader
Grady Gaunt 76-of-77 converted opportunities with 72 putouts and four assists
Golf
Reds average score leaders (two tournaments)
Tyson Miller 87
Vincent Jenkins 92.5
Hardy Sperle 96.5
Evan Fields 99
Jaron Williams 108
Lady Reds average score leaders (one tournament)
Loren Coleman 94
Kat Meacham 109
Kambree Davis 112
Marlee Sperle 122
Tennis
(Win-loss leaders from four tournaments)
Emma Dowdell 6-7, 6-4 in singles
Nate Jones 6-7. 4-3 in singles
Hunter Staggs 5-8, 4-6 in singles
Matthew Nguyen and Dakota Elizonda 4-6 in doubles