2021 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) April 1

Boys Soccer (eight games)

Goal Scorers

Jorge Marquez 9

Devin Keel 9

Martin Zapien 6

Jose Perez 4

Ezequiel Nolasquez 3

Samuel Velez 3

Opponent own goal 3

Alex Martinez 2

Emerson Dominguez 1

Seve Martinez 1

Keeper Carlos Borjas (8 games started) 1.125 goals allowed per game; 2 clean sheets

Girls Soccer (eight games)

Goal Scorers

Maria Nolasquez 14

Cassidy Herrera 7

Allison Carrizales 6

Courtney Heerwald 3

Britney Martinez 2

Julie Esparza 1

Mia Miskel 1

Paoloa Ochoa 1

Keeper Audrey Shackelford (8 games started) 0.75 goals allowed per game, 6 clean sheets

Baseball (four games)

Offensive Leaders

Aaron Seabolt .458 AVG., .629 OBP, 11 hits, three doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, 19 runs scored

Caden Powell .423 AVG., .529 OBP, 11 hits, three home runs, three doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs, 13 runs scored

Mason Walpole .360 AVG., .515 OBP, nine hits, one double, one triple, nine RBIs, nine runs scored

Trey Newcomb .348 AVG., .423 OBP, eight hits, three RBIs, seven runs scored

Zade Cisneros .308 AVG., .406 OBP, eight hits, three triples, two doubles, six RBIs, 10 runs scored

Pitching Leader

Caden Powell 15.2 innings pitched, 2-1 record, one save, 34 strikeouts, eight earned runs, 3.574 earned run average

Fielding Leader

Grady Gaunt 76-of-77 converted opportunities with 72 putouts and four assists

Golf

Reds average score leaders (two tournaments)

Tyson Miller 87

Vincent Jenkins 92.5

Hardy Sperle 96.5

Evan Fields 99

Jaron Williams 108

Lady Reds average score leaders (one tournament)

Loren Coleman 94

Kat Meacham 109

Kambree Davis 112

Marlee Sperle 122

Tennis

(Win-loss leaders from four tournaments)

Emma Dowdell 6-7, 6-4 in singles

Nate Jones 6-7. 4-3 in singles

Hunter Staggs 5-8, 4-6 in singles

Matthew Nguyen and Dakota Elizonda 4-6 in doubles