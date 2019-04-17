2019 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) April 17th

Clinton soccer is a combined 24-2 overall. The Reds (13-0 overall, 6-0 in district) and Lady Reds (11-2, 6-0) have outscored their opponents 141-20.
Boys Soccer (13 Games)
Goal Scorers
Nalan Kentner 22 goals
Jose Salas 10
Roberto Solis 10
Devin Keel 9
Roy Reyes 8
Marco Gonzalez 6
Juan Martinez 3
Jorge Marquez 2
Aiden Carr 1
Daniel Thompson 1
Opposing own goals: 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Nalan Kentner 1
Marco Gonzalez 1
Roberto Solis 1
Obed Cervantes 1
Angel Rodriguez 1
Jorge Marquez 1
Assists
Marco Gonzalez 10
Nalan Kentner 6
Reese Kentner 2
Angel Rodriguez 2
Roy Reyes 2
Jose Salas 2
Roberto Solis 1
Obed Cervantes 1
Juan Martinez 1
Damien Sambrano 1
Isaac Gutierrez 1
Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (13 games started) 0.77 goals allowed per game; 4 clean sheets
JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney
Reese Kentner 1
Miguel Reyes 1
Girls Soccer (13 Games)
Goal Scorers
Macey Fernandez 18
Aneris Soto 13
Ariana Borjas 9
Cassidy Herrera 8
Riley Bryson 4
Calli Thompson 3
Aubrey Gonzales 2
Mireya Hernandez 2
Courtney Heerwald 1
Anayeli Soto 1
Allison Carrizales 1
Graycianne Bennett 1
Maria Nolasquez 1
Hannah Barrera 1
Opposing own goals: 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Mireya Hernandez 1
Calli Thompson 1
Graycianne Bennett 1
Morgan Clothier 1
Assists
Morgan Clothier 7
Aneris Soto 2
Calli Thompson 1
Ariana Borjas 1
Cassidy Herrera 1
Macey Fernandez 1
Keeper Aleixa Aston (13 games started) 0.629 goals allowed per game; 9 clean sheets
JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney
Maria Nolasquez 4
Courtney Heerwald 1
Hannah Barrera 1
Baseball (27 Games)
Clinton baseball is 19-8 overall through 27 games this year. The Reds have outscored opponents 237-128 so far this season.
Offensive Leaders
Manning McAtee .462 average, .561 on-base percentage in 27 games played, 36 hits, six doubles, six home runs, 33 RBIs, 17 BBs
Gage Gaunt .430 avg., .571 OBP in 27 games, 34 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, two homers, 17 RBIs, 21 BBs
Zade Cisneros .362 avg., .436 OBP in 27 games, 29 hits, four doubles, 18 RBIs, 9 BBs
Caden Powell .314 avg., .406 OBP in 27 games, 27 hits, five doubles, three triples, five homers, 29 RBIs, 12 BBs
Dalton Denney .298 avg., .404 OBP in 27 games, 25 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three homers, 22 RBIs, 14 BBs
Pitching Leaders
Valek Cisneros 34.0 innings pitched, 5-2 record, 4 earned runs, 33 strikeouts, 0.824 earned run average
Zade Cisneros 30.2 IP, 5-0, 11 ER, 36 strikeouts, 2.511 ERA
Manning McAtee 25.0 IP, 2-3, 17 ER, 32 strikeouts, 4.760 ERA
Patrick Hunter 23.1 IP, 4-0, 17 ER, 25 strikeouts, 5.100 ERA
Seth Garner 19.2 IP, 3-0, 6 ER, 13 strikeouts, 2.136 ERA
Tanner Davis 14.2 IP, 0-1, 9 ER, 12 strikeouts, 4.295 ERA
Gage Gaunt 13.1 IP, 0-1, 1 save, 13 ER, 10 strikeouts, 4.725 ERA
Fielding Notes
Clinton's outfield trio of Patrick Hunter, Austin Walpole and Zade Cisneros is perfect on fielding percentage for the season. In 106 total opportunities, the outfield starters recorded the out or assisted the out all 106 times.
Golf
Clinton golf has placed in the top four in eight of the 11 combined tournaments this season.
Lady Reds average score leaders (6 Tournaments)
Loren Coleman 94.67
Kaitlin Jenkins 96.33
Kennedy Meacham 100.33
Audrie Hernandez 105
Harli Heerwald 105.67
Reds average score leaders (5 Tournaments)
Ty Newcomb 83.4
Porter Hensley 86
Tyson Miller 87.75
Jack Foster 90
Dylan Graybill 92.25 (One tourney as starter)
Hardy Sperle 97.5 (One tourney as a starter)
Evan Fields 98.6 (Three tourneys as a starter)
Tennis
Wins Leaders for both teams
Michelle Nguyen and Emma Dowdell 15-3
Savannah Skiles and Kate Dowdell 14-4
Khoa To and Blake Wolters 12-6
Nate Jones and Alex Jones 10-8