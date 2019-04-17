2019 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) April 17th

Clinton soccer is a combined 24-2 overall. The Reds (13-0 overall, 6-0 in district) and Lady Reds (11-2, 6-0) have outscored their opponents 141-20.

Boys Soccer (13 Games)

Goal Scorers

Nalan Kentner 22 goals

Jose Salas 10

Roberto Solis 10

Devin Keel 9

Roy Reyes 8

Marco Gonzalez 6

Juan Martinez 3

Jorge Marquez 2

Aiden Carr 1

Daniel Thompson 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Nalan Kentner 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Roberto Solis 1

Obed Cervantes 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Jorge Marquez 1

Assists

Marco Gonzalez 10

Nalan Kentner 6

Reese Kentner 2

Angel Rodriguez 2

Roy Reyes 2

Jose Salas 2

Roberto Solis 1

Obed Cervantes 1

Juan Martinez 1

Damien Sambrano 1

Isaac Gutierrez 1

Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (13 games started) 0.77 goals allowed per game; 4 clean sheets

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Reese Kentner 1

Miguel Reyes 1

Girls Soccer (13 Games)

Goal Scorers

Macey Fernandez 18

Aneris Soto 13

Ariana Borjas 9

Cassidy Herrera 8

Riley Bryson 4

Calli Thompson 3

Aubrey Gonzales 2

Mireya Hernandez 2

Courtney Heerwald 1

Anayeli Soto 1

Allison Carrizales 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Maria Nolasquez 1

Hannah Barrera 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Mireya Hernandez 1

Calli Thompson 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Morgan Clothier 1

Assists

Morgan Clothier 7

Aneris Soto 2

Calli Thompson 1

Ariana Borjas 1

Cassidy Herrera 1

Macey Fernandez 1

Keeper Aleixa Aston (13 games started) 0.629 goals allowed per game; 9 clean sheets

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Maria Nolasquez 4

Courtney Heerwald 1

Hannah Barrera 1

Baseball (27 Games)

Clinton baseball is 19-8 overall through 27 games this year. The Reds have outscored opponents 237-128 so far this season.

Offensive Leaders

Manning McAtee .462 average, .561 on-base percentage in 27 games played, 36 hits, six doubles, six home runs, 33 RBIs, 17 BBs

Gage Gaunt .430 avg., .571 OBP in 27 games, 34 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, two homers, 17 RBIs, 21 BBs

Zade Cisneros .362 avg., .436 OBP in 27 games, 29 hits, four doubles, 18 RBIs, 9 BBs

Caden Powell .314 avg., .406 OBP in 27 games, 27 hits, five doubles, three triples, five homers, 29 RBIs, 12 BBs

Dalton Denney .298 avg., .404 OBP in 27 games, 25 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three homers, 22 RBIs, 14 BBs

Pitching Leaders

Valek Cisneros 34.0 innings pitched, 5-2 record, 4 earned runs, 33 strikeouts, 0.824 earned run average

Zade Cisneros 30.2 IP, 5-0, 11 ER, 36 strikeouts, 2.511 ERA

Manning McAtee 25.0 IP, 2-3, 17 ER, 32 strikeouts, 4.760 ERA

Patrick Hunter 23.1 IP, 4-0, 17 ER, 25 strikeouts, 5.100 ERA

Seth Garner 19.2 IP, 3-0, 6 ER, 13 strikeouts, 2.136 ERA

Tanner Davis 14.2 IP, 0-1, 9 ER, 12 strikeouts, 4.295 ERA

Gage Gaunt 13.1 IP, 0-1, 1 save, 13 ER, 10 strikeouts, 4.725 ERA

Fielding Notes

Clinton's outfield trio of Patrick Hunter, Austin Walpole and Zade Cisneros is perfect on fielding percentage for the season. In 106 total opportunities, the outfield starters recorded the out or assisted the out all 106 times.

Golf

Clinton golf has placed in the top four in eight of the 11 combined tournaments this season.

Lady Reds average score leaders (6 Tournaments)

Loren Coleman 94.67

Kaitlin Jenkins 96.33

Kennedy Meacham 100.33

Audrie Hernandez 105

Harli Heerwald 105.67

Reds average score leaders (5 Tournaments)

Ty Newcomb 83.4

Porter Hensley 86

Tyson Miller 87.75

Jack Foster 90

Dylan Graybill 92.25 (One tourney as starter)

Hardy Sperle 97.5 (One tourney as a starter)

Evan Fields 98.6 (Three tourneys as a starter)

Tennis

Wins Leaders for both teams

Michelle Nguyen and Emma Dowdell 15-3

Savannah Skiles and Kate Dowdell 14-4

Khoa To and Blake Wolters 12-6

Nate Jones and Alex Jones 10-8