A private memorial service has been set for Clinton businessman Todd McAtee, 55.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home in Clinton.

Marlon Todd McAtee was born Dec. 31, 1963, to Mark and Judy (Bellah) McAtee in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1982.

While at CHS, McAtee was a starter on the CHS golf team and went to State all three years that he started. After high school he attended Oklahoma State University and later graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clinton. He owned and operated Buzzy’s Grocery, and loved to golf, hunt, fish, study history, and play baseball with his boys.

He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents; John and Lucille Bellah; and his paternal grandparents, R.H. and Emma McAtee.

Survivors include his fiancé, Candice Rose of Clinton; his children, Grant McAtee and wife Liz, Mitchell, Micah and Manning McAtee, all of Clinton; his grandchildren, Mason, Maddison and Matthew, all of Clinton; and a sister, Dana Price and husband Jim of Cordell.

Services are under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.