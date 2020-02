STATE DEATHS

ARNETT

Pugh, Lelia Lorraine: 79, died Feb. 18. Services were Friday, Shattuck Church of the Nazarene (Shaw, Shattuck).

DEL CITY

Davis, Patricia Ann “Pat”: 80, retired claims adjuster, died Feb. 18. Services noon Saturday, Empowered Church, Mustang (Boydston-Wilbourn, Lindsay).

EDMOND

Harr, Gerald E.: 81, FAA electronics technician and instructor, died Feb. 18. Memorial services 11 a.m. Feb. 29 (Matthews, Edmond).

ELK CITY

Klopfenstein, Linda: 73, homemaker, died Feb. 17. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Gateway Church (Martin-Dugger, Elk City).

OKLAHOMA CITY

Deupree, Joseph Edwin: 92, died Feb. 15. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, Westminster Presbyterian Church (Smith & Kernke N May, Oklahoma City).

Jones, Vona Lou: 92, died Feb. 19. Services 11 a.m. Monday, New Covenant Christian Church (Chapel Hill, Oklahoma City).

Menser, Sylvia: 85, died Feb. 13. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Tabernacle Baptist Church (Temple and Sons, Oklahoma City).

Patterson, C. Dowell M.D.: 88, died Feb. 18. Memorial services 11 a.m. Monday, St. John’s Episcopal Church (Barnes Friederich, Midwest City).

Walker, Joan Marie: 77, retired Oklahoma City Public Schools kitchen staff, died Feb. 18. Services 10 a.m. Monday, Mayridge Baptist Church (Advantage, Oklahoma City).

YUKON

Newberry, Dal Ray: 85, minister, died Feb. 19. Memorial services 10 a.m. Saturday (Chapel Hill, Oklahoma City).

From the Oklahoman