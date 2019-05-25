Rural Clinton resident Stacy Earl Thomas, 55, was found dead Thursday afternoon on the front porch of his parents’ house south of the Cherokee Boot Outlet, Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell said Friday.

He appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said the sheriff.

Tidwell said Thomas was the primary caretaker for his elderly parents and the Clinton Police Department was notified of his death by a home health person.

Funeral arrangements were pending, awaiting release of the body by the state medical examiner.