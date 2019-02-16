Services Pending

Funeral services for Gerald (Bo) Johnston of Clinton are pending with the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

He died Friday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Weatherford.

Funeral services are pending for John F. Stermer, 97, of Arapaho.

Stermer died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Midwest City.

He was born July 4, 1921, in Stafford.

Full obituary to follow.

Services will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Funeral services are pending for Nick Vasquez, of Clinton.

Vasquez died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

Services will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.