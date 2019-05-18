Ruby Sawatzky

Funeral services for Ruby Jewell Sawatzky, 81, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Assembly of God Church in Arapaho.

She died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Elk City.

Ruby Jewell (Fields) Sawatzky was born July 12, 1938, to Dewey and Martha (Wilkinson) Fields in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1956.

She was a faithful member of Assembly of God Church in Arapaho. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including her special church family.

On June 8, 1958, she married Leon Andrews and they made their home in Clinton. She later married Delmar Sawatzky on June 14, 2008, in Arapaho.

Sawatzky was a stay-at-home mother and cared for many children over the years in her home daycare. After retiring she volunteered at the Route 66 Museum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen; two brothers, Dee and Jim Fields; and both husbands.

Survivors include her son, Jack Andrews of Clinton; three grandsons, Jason Andrews of Oklahoma City, Jeremy Andrews of Clinton, and Andy Whorton and wife Sarah of Greenville, Texas; a son-in-law, Johnny Whorton of Greenville, Texas; her nieces; and many other relatives and friends.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Gilbert Johnson. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.