Family is gathering for a graveside service for Lois McAmis, 73, Arapaho resident and will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 30, 2020 in the Arapaho Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Don Lacy and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Lois Fay (White) McAmis was born August 9, 1946 to Charles Edwin White and Faye (Albert) White in Elk City, OK and passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in her Arapaho home.

Lois was raised in the Canute area and graduated from Canute High School in 1964. She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1968.

She was employed in the Treasurer’s Office in the Custer County Court House as well as the Custer County Abstract Office and Rita Bell Accounting office.

She is a member of the Arapaho First Baptist Church; she enjoyed collecting, antiques, vintage jewelry, cooking; she loved to shop; she was an avid Thunder Basketball fan and most of all loved being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Debra McAmis, and a sister, Doris Gayle Lloyd.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, of the home; daughter, Dianne Green and husband John McCain, and a son, Wesley McAmis and wife, Page, Arapaho; sister, Geraldine Bloomer, Bakersfield, CA; and a brother, Leon White and wife, Marilynn, Yukon.

She is also survived by two grandchildren, Keegan Green and Reese McCain, Arapaho; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley McAmis, Arapaho.