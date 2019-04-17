Jimmy Adams

Funeral services for Jimmy Lee Adams, 83, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Clinton Therapy and Living Center in Clinton.

Adams was born Feb. 4, 1936, to Henry Omer Adams and Florence Lillian (Moxley) Adams in Elk City, and was raised in the Hammon and Strong City areas. He attended school in Hammon and graduated from Clinton High School.

After high school he worked for OK Transfer as a truck driver, and later did construction and carpentry work.

In 1964 he married Emily Annette Bell in Clinton, and on Aug. 13, 1987, he married Sammy Snow-Moore in Abernathy, Texas.

Adams was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed doing leather work and woodworking, karaoke and playing the guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; a brother, Bob Adams; and a sister, Oleta Adams.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Calvin Adams and wife Sandy of Gillette, Wyo., and Jimmy Laverne Adams and wife May of Clinton; three step-children, David Wardwell and wife Teresa of Clinton, John Wardwell and wife Karen of Moore, and Darie Wardwell of Wetumka; and a sister, Enid Adams of Moore.

Adams is also survived by five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.