Funeral services are pending for Jack Levi Creswell, 68, of Elk City. He died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Oklahoma Heart Hospital South in Oklahoma City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Harold Creswell and Neva Jean Creswell, and a brother, Harold Gene Creswell. Survivors include his sisters; a cousin, Robert S. Bryan of Clinton; and many other relatives and friends.