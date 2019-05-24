Frank Shephard

A Celebration of Life will be held for Frank “Jake” Shephard, 92, of Yuba City, Calif., and formerly of Arapaho, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Moose Lodge in Yuba City.

Shephard died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Reno, Nev.

He was born June 11, 1926, to George “Tuff”and Nellie (Hudgins) Shephard in Arapaho. He learned to love the land at an early age, working a team of mules pulling a plow and helping to tend the farm.

At 17 years old, Shephard hitched a ride to California with only a little change in his pocket. He was drafted shortly after and spent two years in the U.S. Navy, stationed in the Philippines during World War II.

Following his military discharge he settled in Yuba City, Calif., where he married Jacqueline (Duff).

Shephard made his living as an operating engineer, driving heavy equipment to build new roads and dams, reshaping the earth all over the West. From clearing the tundra for the Alaskan pipeline, finishing the rock face of the Oroville dam, to the heat of the Arizona desert working in an open pit uranium mine, he loved a good adventure.

Shephard was a loving father and grandfather who literally moved mountains.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Donal Shephard, Bill Shephard, George Shephard, Ellav Parr and Ruth Gum.

Survivors include a son, Michael Shephard and wife Maritza; a daughter, Rebecca Caterino and Greg Peitzmeier; two stepchildren, Leslie Bradley and husband Craig, and George Johnson; 11 grandchildren, Tenaya, Giovanni, Alisha, Gabriella, Casey, Sierra, Patricia, Michelle, Alexandrea, Azurley and Sven; and many great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by three siblings, Cy Shephard, Faye Hamblin and Vonnie Adams.

Food and refreshments will be served and pot luck is welcome.

For additional information contact Mike Shephard at (239) 292-8732.