Funeral services for Edna Marguerite Robertson, 92, of Putnam, are scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church of Taloga.

Mrs. Robertson died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

The former Edna Clayton was born Nov. 26, 1926, at Cedardale. She worked as a secretary and in agriculture.

Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery at Putnam under deirection of Shaw Funeral Home of Taloga.