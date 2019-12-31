Wrong-way driver killed in I-40 wreck

A Blanchard man traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 was killed Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash 2½ miles west of Weatherford.

The deceased was Robert Hicks, age unlisted.

A Sayre man, Terrill T. Sarter, 75, was listed in critical condition after being flown by Air Evac to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot that was struck by the front of Hicks’ auto.

Sarter sustained head and both internal and external body injuries.

The third vehicle was a 2015 Volvo semi driven by JR B Agbayani, 37, of Visalia, Calif. Agbayani, whose sex was listed as unknown, was not hurt. Nor was a passenger in the truck, Angelito A. Calaustro, 54, of Orosi, Calif., whose sex was likewise listed as unknown in the accident report prepared by Trooper Kyle Johnson of Troop H.

Johnson’s report said the accident occurred at 8:22 p.m. Saturday one-half mile east of mile marker 77. It said Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt, but the occupants of the other two vehicles were.

Hicks was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup which departed the roadway to the right after colliding with Sarter’s Jeep and then hit the safety cables before coming to rest in the center median.

After being hit by the pickup, Sarter’s Jeep entered the outside eastbound lane and was hit by the semi which was also going east. The Jeep exited the roadway to the right and came to rest while the semi came to a controlled stop on the eastbound shoulder.

The weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the mishap.

Johnson was assisted in his investigation by Trooper John Jones and with other aspects of the accident by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the Weatherford police and fire departments, Life Guard Emergency Medical Service, and Air Evac.

A state medical examiner assisted via phone.