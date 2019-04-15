Big TV stolen; owner says he was attacked

A 55-inch television set valued at $900 was reported stolen Monday morning from one of the Wheatland Ridge apartments in the 200 block of S. 28th Street.

Two women who were in the apartment when the owner came home are suspects, but their names have not been released yet. The TV was already gone when the owner, Jesse Camarillo, arrived.

Detective Capt. Ray Hammans said the women attacked Camarillo, who received a cut on the top of his head and was taken by Sinor Emergency Medical Service ambulance to the AllianceHealth Clinton hospital for treatment. The rest of his injuries were minor, said Hammans.

No weapons were used.

The TV was the only thing reported stolen. Hammans said police were called at 7:15 a.m. The brand name of the TV was not listed in the report.

Both suspects are local residents, said Hammans.

Benjamin Radke was the initial responding officer. Detective Lt. Luis De La Torre is doing follow-up investigation.

The incident was reported initially as a robbery, but Hammans said it probably should be called a burglary.

No charges had been filed in that case Thursday, but they had been in several others. Among them were the following:

• Violation of a Protective Order against Zachary Bowens, 30, of Weatherford.

An affidavit of probable cause written by Sheriff’s Investigator Ryan Beck said he was informed by Allison Rickey of District Attorney Angela Marsee’s staff that Bowens had continued to call a woman who had a protective order out against him even after being confined to the Custer County Jail.

In fact, the affidavit said he called Mariah Ynguango, an assault and battery victim of his, 55 times since his latest arrest on Nov. 18, 2018. All but one of the calls were charged to his inmate account at the jail and the other one to another inmate’s phone number.

A protective order the wo-man has out against Bowens doesn’t expire until October of 2020.

• Sexual Battery against Brian Ater, 41, of Custer City.

An affidavit written by Deputy Sheriff Dylan King said that on Sunday, April 7, Ater spoke in a “lewd and lascivious manner” to a woman demanding sex and then picked her up, carried her to a bedroom, threw her on the bed, ripped off her clothes, told her to shut up, threatened to kill her, slapped her in the mouth, hit her multiple times in the head, and pulled a pillow over her face, all after she refused to have sex with him.

King said he went to Clinton and spoke with the victim, who said her lips were busted and her head hurt. She said Ater had hit her many times in the head.

• Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction, Transporting Stolen Property Into the State, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Cocaine), which is now a misdemeanor in Oklahoma, against Michael Andreas Shares, 39, of California.

The firearm was a Springfield Armory .40-caliber pistol that had been stolen from a woman in Sacramento, Calif. It was found in the glovebox of a sport utility vehicle with Georgia license plates that Shares was driving when it was stopped April 1 at mile marker 82 on the west edge of Weatherford by Kyle English, an agent for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. An affidavit written by English said two juveniles, boys ages 4 and 15, were with Shares but their mother was not.

After the defendant was arrested, the children were turned over to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Besides the cocaine, which the officer said was found in a plastic baggy on the driver’s side of the vehicle, marijuana was allegedly found in the front floorboard.

Shares was held with bond set at $20,000.





