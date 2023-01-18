Wednesday Headlines

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Here is your preview of CDN's Wednesday edition
- CEDA to offer Glancy site for OHP use
- Club set to resume bunco gatherings
- Southwestern Oklahoma Fall 2022 Honor Rolls announced
- Red Tornadoes take second at tournament
- Obituaries and services for Geneva Gloria, Wynoma Gale (Steigman) Collier, Miguel Torres, and Donny Myers.
- Inserts: Atwoods and Better Homes
State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.