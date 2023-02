- Pair found with 70-plus pounds of illegal drugs

- Planning continues for Levitt concerts

- Hill enjoys challenges of having two different careers

- Clinton drops district games at Weatherford

- Arapaho-Butler teams advance to area tourney

- CHS wrestlers qualify five for state tournament

State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.