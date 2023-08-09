Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's a preview of Wednesday's CDN

- REMINDER FRINEDS ON FRISCO TOMORROW NIGHT, DOWNTOWN

- One arrested in June home shooting case

- Summer concerts marked a success

- Praise in the Park at McLain

- Friends on Frisco set for tomorrow

- Powell looks for new start at Seminole State

- Full Obituary for Thelma Jean Ruther

- Notice of services and death for Scott Curtis Sumpter, Timothy Charles Wassana

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.conm or download the app.