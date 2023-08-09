Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Here's a preview of Wednesday's CDN
- REMINDER FRINEDS ON FRISCO TOMORROW NIGHT, DOWNTOWN
- One arrested in June home shooting case
- Summer concerts marked a success
- Praise in the Park at McLain
- Friends on Frisco set for tomorrow
- Powell looks for new start at Seminole State
- Full Obituary for Thelma Jean Ruther
- Notice of services and death for Scott Curtis Sumpter, Timothy Charles Wassana
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
