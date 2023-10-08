Londi Coble Obituary

Yolanda “Londi” Suzanne Coble, 60, was born in Clinton on Dec. 20, 1962, to J.M. and Martha Kelley and passed away on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Bell Ave. Nursing Center in Elk City.

She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School 1981. She then lived in Ardmore, Norman, and Weatherford before returning to Clinton in 2020.

Londi was diagnosed with a very severe case of Chrones Disease when she was nine years old and spent countless days throughout her life in hospitals battling the disease. She was revered by medical professionals as being on the one percent list of those who survived the disease as long as she did.

Londi was known for being a caregiver and enjoyed visiting and taking pictures of her family and friends. She was also known for having never met a stranger.

Londi worshiped at Cornerstone Church in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Londi is survived by daughter Julie (Coble) Berggren and husband Matt, of Redmond, Oregon; two brothers, Randy Kelley and Frieda Collins, of Butler, and Rodney Kelley and wife, Cheryl, of Clinton; sister Jody Serfoss and husband, Rod of Clinton; nieces and nephews Monte Kelley and wife Heather, of Owasso, OK, Aaron Kelley, of Dallas, TX , Amber Turney and husband Brandon, Dr. Kyle Serfoss and wife Katie, and Aaron Reyes, all of Clinton; three aunts, Betty Goss and husband, Bob, of Clinton and Dorothy Boulton, of Gore, OK, Wanda Murchison of Norman; two uncles, Jack Kelley and wife Pat, and Gerald Kelley of Clinton; and numerous other family and friends.

At Londi’s request, she was cremated and there will be no services, but family and friends are invited to gather at the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct.9.